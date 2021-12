Henry (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday. As was fellow tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), but at this stage neither seem likely to miss Sunday's game against the Titans. That said, unless either tight end is able to practice fully by the end of the week, the duo could head into the weekend officially listed as questionable. That said, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald points out that all 13 players the Patriots listed as questionable for last Thursday's win over the Falcons ended up suiting up for the contest.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO