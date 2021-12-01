ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

University of New Mexico to offer boot camps through new partnership

By Collin Krabbe
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The University of New Mexico will partner with New York City tech education organization Fullstack Academy to offer continuing education courses in cybersecurity, data analytics and development and operations. The programs are designed for people who have little to no technical background and aim to prepare them for joining...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Vincennes University announces new transfer student partnership with Chinese college

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes University announced Tuesday it has entered into a new transfer partnership with Yancheng Polytechnic College in Yancheng, Jiangsu, China. Through the agreement, Yancheng Polytechnic College graduates can transfer to VU and earn a Bachelor of Science in Technology. VU and YCPC officials signed an agreement...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Washington Square News

Australia study away program expanded through NYU-University of Sydney partnership

NYU students will be able to take courses at the University of Sydney’s Camperdown and Darlington campus starting July 2022. University of Sydney students will also be able to study at NYU in New York or at any of the university’s global study away sites, and faculty from both institutions will collaborate on research and teaching.
EDUCATION
Lantern

President Johnson speaks to university’s commitment to energy efficiency through new facility

Ohio State is moving one step closer to its sustainability goals with the creation of the Energy Advancement and Innovation Center in the university’s Innovation District. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place Nov. 12 and is part of an ongoing contract signed in 2017 with Ohio State Energy Partners, which operates energy systems across campus, Dawn Larzelere, associate vice president for the Business Development and Innovation District, said. The facility is intended to bring people of different disciplines together to solve complex energy issues.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullstack Academy#Boot Camps#Sql#Unm#Cnm Ingenuity
ABQJournal

One-on-One with Dan Arvizu- Chancellor, New Mexico State University

Dan Arvizu has logged nearly 3 million air miles, and that’s on just one airline. Global travel is a big part of Arvizu’s life story, as are all the people he’s met through his work with the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the National Science Board and other positions he’s held as a renewable and clean energy guru.
COLLEGES
Albuquerque Business First

See photos from ABF's 2021 Diverse Business Leader Awards

They push for equality. They enact change. They never settle. They are the 2021 Diverse Business Leader honorees. Albuquerque Business First hosted its annual Diverse Business Leader Awards on Nov. 4 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The awards celebrated seven individuals and six organizations who champion diversity and inclusion efforts both in their workplaces and communities.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

New Mexico Appleseed announces new Board member

Georgie Ortiz has been elected to the Board of Trustees for New Mexico Appleseed, a high-performing anti-poverty organization working to solve the complex problems of child poverty in New Mexico. Appleseed applies an innovative research, data-driven approach to craft and scale anti-poverty policies that change systems and lives. Ms. Ortiz is the Managing Principal of New Mexico for CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) and has worked in public accounting for more than 23 years, specializing in the government sector. Virtually all her auditing experience has been in the governmental and not-for-profit sectors. Ms. Ortiz holds multiple degrees and professional association memberships and was awarded the NMSCPA’s Outstanding Member in Public Practice award in 2009, and a year earlier received the NMSCPA’s Women to Watch – Experienced Leader Award. Her involvement in the community includes past board member of the NM Society of CPAs, past President of the Albuquerque Chapter of Association of Government Accountants, and past Treasurer of Keep New Mexico Beautiful. Currently, she is Regional Vice President of the Southwest Region of the Association of Government Accountants and serves as a board member of WESST and the CNM Foundation. She is a graduate of the 2004 class of Leadership Albuquerque and the 2019 class of Leadership New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Python
KRQE News 13

Virtual seminar offers information to New Mexico families experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter has announced a one-day virtual event for local families that are experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia. Program Director Ron Eppes discusses the organization’s “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: One Day Virtual Seminar”. Providing support and advocacy on behalf of the 43,000...
HEALTH
Albuquerque Business First

Santa Fe-based camping trailer business plans to expand with state incentives

A company that started in a garage before recently moving to a 5,000-square-foot facility will also expand its workforce with help from the state. Santa Fe-based Earth Traveler Teardrop Trailers LLC, which specializes in building lightweight trailers meant for paved and smooth terrain use, is the recipient of $100,000 from the state’s Local Economic Development Act fund. The money is still pending approval by Santa Fe City Council. But if approved, it will help the company add more than 23 jobs over a five-year span.
SANTA FE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

40 Under Forty 2021: Stefanie Vigil builds communities that connect people to health care

Some might call them go-getters. At Albuquerque Business First, we prefer to call them 40 Under Forty honorees. Each year, ABF recognizes the best and brightest young professionals — under the age of 40 — in New Mexico as part of its 40 Under Forty Awards. There is no question these are some of the area’s top go-getters, but their attributes far exceed that turn of phrase.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
974
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque

Comments / 0

Community Policy