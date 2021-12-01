ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Avengers: How To Reach Power Level 175 | 2.2 Update Guide

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2.2 Patch for Marvel’s Avengers adds new features that fans have been begging for since release. Spider-Man finally joins the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and the first multiplayer Raid has arrived, which will test your teamwork more than any other challenge in the game. Upgrading gear and resource management has been...

gameranx.com

