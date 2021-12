Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari reports that Clippers guard Paul George is ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Kings. It doesn’t appear that his absence is injury-related, as George is likely just getting the night off to gather his thoughts after committing 15 turnovers in his last two games. Both games resulted in double-digit losses to the Warriors and then the Pelicans. While Sacramento looks like the perfect opponent to give George some rest, the Kings won three of the last five head-to-head meetings.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO