Dua Lipa is following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh with an online weekly newsletter of her own, called Service95. The pop sensation announced on Twitter today (November 23) that she’s been waiting to tell fans for a long time about her guide to her favorite things she’s “discovered around the world over the years.” In the below clip, Dua, 26, says she hopes Service95 will “broaden the type and scopes of stories that you’ll be able to read, covering topics in ways you probably wouldn’t read elsewhere.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO