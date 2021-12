​Mabrey Mettauer was determined to visit Ohio State. The 2024 Texas quarterback saw his sophomore season end at The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas) two weeks ago in a 52-35 playoff loss to cap off an 8-3 year, then hopped on a plane at 4 a.m. that Saturday morning to make it to Columbus in time for Ohio State’s contest against Purdue. His return trip wasn’t much more convenient, as he had to leave at 6 a.m. Sunday to make it home before basketball practice started the next day.

