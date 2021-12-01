ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Ethan Hawke Directing Paul Newman Documentary for CNN Films, Basis for 2022 Knopf Memoir

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVELY You may recall an announcement last month that Knopf had bought an unfinished memoir by Paul Newman and set it for publication next year. Now I can tell you that the memoir is only part of the Newman Renaissance for 2022. There will be a documentary, directed by Ethan Hawke,...

www.showbiz411.com

