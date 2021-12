If your favorite antiperspirant or body spray has gone missing from store shelves, this may be why. Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced in late November that it was voluntarily yanking all lots of certain Old Spice and Secret antiperspirant and powder sprays from shelves due to the detection of benzene, a known human carcinogen. The 18 affected products sold in the US carry expiration dates through September 2023. The company also pulled eight Old Spice and Secret products sold in Canada.

