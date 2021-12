Former Love After Lockup star Rachel has not had the easiest ride since the last season ended. Her estranged husband Doug Howard was arrested on multiple felonies. Additionally, word got out that he, his girlfriend, and his dad want to fight for custody of his son, Dougie Jr. He has been happily living with Rachel for a handful of years now along with her young son. Now, she has a reason to celebrate. She has a new baby on the way and she could not be more thrilled to share the news.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO