ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Simple ways to maintain memory as you age

By Metro Creative
Northern Virginia Daily
 5 days ago

Adults confront various age-related side effects as they transition from middle age to their golden years. Skin may begin to wrinkle and hair may turn gray, but those are just the visible side effects of aging. Many additional effects are unseen, but those changes can have a profound effect on adults’...

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Simple Ways to Avoid Dementia, According to Doctors

The brain is an incredibly complex machine that is, ironically, beyond our full understanding. So are many diseases of the brain, like dementia, an umbrella term for several neurological diseases that include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Dementia is mysterious, progressive and currently has no cure. But research has begun to shed light on how the risk of developing dementia may be reduced, via some easy lifestyle changes that can make you healthier and happier at any age. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Woman's World

7 Simple Ways To Take the Stress Out of the Holidays

There’s nothing quite like the holidays. Food, family, friends — what more could you want? But shopping, planning, and prepping can be stressful, too. Wouldn’t it be great to have all the fun of the season, without any of the anxiety? You can! Here are some simple ways to beat holiday stress, so you can fully enjoy the festivities.
santaclaritamagazine.com

Simple Ways to be Kind to Yourself

Practicing self-care is good for the mind, body, and spirit. There are several things you can do to put the mind-body connection to work for you. One example is to utilize mindfulness meditation, which can be as simple as remembering to take a deep breath before you answer the phone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Brains of people with lifetime of epilepsy may age faster

People with a longtime history of epilepsy show signs of rapid brain aging that may raise their odds for developing dementia down the road. This is the key finding of new research reporting that the brains of people with epilepsy that began in childhood appear to be about 10 years older than the brains of people without a history of this seizure disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Age#Memory Loss#Middle Age#Odor#The Mayo Clinic#Harvard Medical School#Hms
MySanAntonio

7 Simple Way Practice Generosity

‘Tis the season to be giving. If you are looking for simple ways to practice generosity, here are some ideas you might start with. You’re sure to find that not only does stepping up your acts of generosity bless the recipient, but the rewards come to you as well. It’s such fun and colors the whole season with the spirit it’s meant to have.
ADVOCACY
TIME

They Say Suffering Will Make You Stronger—But It's Not That Simple

Is suffering good for us? Does it make us better people, kinder and more resilient; does it give meaning to our lives?. It would be nice if it did, particularly since so many of us have been suffering these days. Around three-quarters of a million Americans have died of Covid, and those who loved them often didn’t get to say goodbye or hold a proper funeral. Millions have lost their jobs or their businesses, millions have had their life projects put on hold or derailed. There have been those trapped together who hate each other and others who essentially lived in solitary confinement. Even the luckiest experienced boredom, anxiety, and dread.
RELIGION
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Insider

8 simple ways to boost your immune system

Boost your immune system by getting enough vitamins like A, C, E, B6, D. Eat enough protein and brightly colored fruits and veggies, which contain powerful antioxidants. You should also get sufficient sleep, exercise regularly, avoid smoking. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. If you're looking to "boost"...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE
Health.com

What Are the Signs of Kidney Disease? 7 Possible Indicators, According to Doctors

About 90% of people with kidney disease don't realize that they have it, according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). It's a scary stat, but one worth repeating. "Most people with kidney disease don't show symptoms until the very late stages," David Goldfarb, MD, clinical chief of nephrology at NYU Langone Health in New York City tells Health. This is why it's so important for people with risk factors for kidney disease, such as being over age 60, or having a chronic medical condition, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or an autoimmune disorder like lupus, should get routinely screened for kidney disease, he adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy