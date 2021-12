BTS's held their first concert in LA since the start of the pandemic. The thousands of fans were thrilled to see them and enjoy the live performance. Jin has been getting lots of attention for his live vocals for a long time. However, because of the pandemic, thousands of fans got to hear him live for the first time ever. Even before the concert started, people have already been anticipating hearing Jin's "silver vocals" in person as he is always the one who gets special attention from the public when BTS performs live.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO