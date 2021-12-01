ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Mexico Agrees 22% Minimum Wage Hike in 2022, Industry Groups Say

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government has agreed to increase the daily minimum wage next year by 22%, Mexican industry associations said on Wednesday, marking another step by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to combat the country's vast wealth disparity....

