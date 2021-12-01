Coile a member of Honors Program at UNG

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told him that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would as provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and...
CHICAGO (AP) –Returning to the witness stand in his trial Tuesday, Jussie Smollett repeatedly denied he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself for publicity, telling a prosecutor “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.”. The former “Empire” actor was...
The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
WASHINGTON — For months, Democrats, Republicans and human rights activists have pushed President Joe Biden to use February's Olympics in Beijing as a platform to rebuke China, with critics and allies urging him to prohibit American athletes from participating. Instead, Biden chose to ban government officials but not athletes from...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a somber visit to the World War II Memorial in the nation’s capital. The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in...
A Mississippi man who was executed last month for fatally shooting his estranged wife confessed to another killing just before he died, a prosecutor revealed Monday. David Neal Cox, 50, told his lawyers he killed his sister-in-law, Felicia Cox, in 2007 and provided detailed instructions on where her body could be found, John Weddle disclosed at a press conference. He is the DA of several northern Mississippi counties.
HarperCollins is no longer publishing Chris Cuomo's forthcoming book amid the swirling scandals plaguing the ex-CNN anchor. "Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book," a HarperCollins spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday. Cuomo's book, titled "Deep Denial," was described by the publisher as "a provocative...
LONDON — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Monday warned that the next pandemic could be even more deadly than the current one. Professor Sarah Gilbert, an Oxford University academic who won acclaim for her role in developing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine in less than a year, warned against complacency in tackling future threats.
The Justice Department is closing its investigation into the 1955 killing of Emmett Till, a Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted and killed while visiting family in Mississippi after witnesses accused him of making sexual advances at a White woman. A 2017 book by Duke University professor Timothy Tyson,...
