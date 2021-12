The holiday season is filled with joy, wonder, and merriment for most - especially for younger kids. However, sometimes this time of year can be tough for struggling families. That's the idea behind Operation Santa - a program run by the United States Postal Service (USPS). Essentially here's how it works: Your child writes a letter to Santa, mails it to a specific address, the USPS posts it to their website - where people can read the letters and choose to adopt it and buy the items requested (or close to it). Then, those gifts will be sent via the mail from "Santa" to your child.

