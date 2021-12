December 3, 2021 - It seems that children see things regarding church through kid’s eyes, and they don’t always hear it right. One of my earliest memories is that of being in church with my father, Cecil. I recall that I kept trying to talk out loud during the service and Dad would tell me to be quiet. After church Dad was holding me in his arms when Bro. Russell Smith walked up and asked me how I liked the service. I replied, “Well, I didn’t like it.” Bro. Smith inquired as to why I didn’t. I told him, “Because nobody gets to say anything but you.”

