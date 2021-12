After one of the most prolific and creatively successful comedy partnerships of the 21st century — they made Anchorman and Talladega Nights and Step Brothers, and produced countless other projects through their various companies — Adam McKay and Will Ferrell simply stopped working together. In 2019, they announced they were dissolving their partnership, sold their Funny or Die website, and broke up their Gary Sanchez Productions into two separate entities. When they announced the split, they released a statement claiming “The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends.” But so far, they haven’t worked together again.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO