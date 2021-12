WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Kingsley for adoption. “Meet Kingsley, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier & American Bulldog Mix (around 70 lbs). Kingsley has been waiting for his forever family for over a year and is so very ready to find people of his own. He is very sweet and just adores being in the presence of people. He is low-energy and crates like a dream. He enjoys walks (just don’t go too far because he will need to lay down and take a rest before resuming his journey). He only barks when a delivery truck is near the house. A Kong with some peanut butter will make him the happiest guy in the world. He has had basic obedience training and the trainer is willing to do a refresher course with Kingsley when he finds his new human(s). Kingsley will be the perfect companion as the only pet in the home (He just loves his humans so much he doesn’t want to share the attention). He will do best with no small children and a fenced yard. Kingsley is low maintenance and just wants someone to love him and to call his own. He is one of the sweetest souls you’ll ever meet and will be utterly devoted to the person who loves him back. He can’t wait to meet you and looks forward to finding his forever family. Is Kingsley tugging at your heartstrings yet?” Apply online at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com today!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO