Boulder King Soopers announces January reopening date

By Morgan Whitley
 5 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been eight months since the South Boulder King Soopers tragedy , and the City of Boulder is announcing its next chapter in healing the community. King Soopers, in partnership with the city, will reopen its Table Mesa Drive location on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

“We’ve always known that Boulder was a special place, but you’ve proven through your empathy, your strength, help, and support that Boulder is so much more than a place; it’s more than a community; Boulder is our family”, King Soopers President Joe Kelley said. “We know that the building is just part of what makes this store so special and that restoring it is another step in the journey as we continue to rebuild and heal.”

Utilizing the feedback from the community and King Soopers’ associates, the Table Mesa location will welcome back customers to a fully remodeled store.

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett sees the reopening as an “important step forward as the community continues to process and heal” after the March tragedy.

While the memory of that fateful March day remains, the city will continue to remember the 10 lives lost. The Museum of Boulder has preserved the artifacts and memorabilia from the makeshift memorial that once surrounded the store.

King Soopers is continuing to operate its Boulder Strong Resource center at 2935 Baseline Rd. The resource center is a safe place where everyone is encouraged to visit to find support from professionals and experts in mental health services.

