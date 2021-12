Jos Buttler backed James Anderson to play a big role in the Ashes – and beyond – despite England’s decision to stand their record wicket-taker down from the first Test as a fitness precaution.Anderson will be watching from the sidelines and fine-tuning his skills in the nets when the old rivals get their latest battle under way at The Gabba – a game that begins at midnight on Tuesday in the UK.England insist he is fit enough to play, despite reports of a calf niggle, but have opted to take a pragmatic approach to their 39-year-old seamer.With five Tests squeezed...

