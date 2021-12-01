ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming fundraising to erase school lunch debt in state

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — More than 3,000 Wyoming youngsters will have their school lunch debt forgiven through a fundraising effort coordinated by First Lady Jennie Gordon and others.

The effort raised almost $99,500 to forgive unpaid school lunch money owed by 3,224 schoolchildren in Wyoming, Gordon’s office announced Wednesday.

“This partnership ensures that our schoolchildren and their families will have one less thing to worry about in the future and can focus on learning,” Gordon said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the National School Lunch Program, has been covering school lunch costs for all students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money raised will cover unpaid lunch money in Wyoming from before the pandemic.

Debt to be covered in 28 of Wyoming’s 48 school districts ranges from less than $1 to over $11,800 in Sheridan County School District No. 2 and $46,600 in Albany County School District No. 1.

Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative worked with the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation and a Dubois couple to raise much of the money.

The foundation, through credit unions around Wyoming, raised $40,000. National Military Vehicle Museum founder Dan Starks and his wife Cynthia, of Dubois, matched that amount.

Other donations came from the Ellbogen Foundation and individuals including Gov. Mark Gordon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Foundation increases gift to Maine arts center by $1M

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A foundation has increased its gift to a Maine university to help create a new arts center in the state’s largest city. The University of Southern Maine said Tuesday the Crewe Foundation has given an additional $1 million toward the construction of a new Center for the Arts on the public university’s Portland campus. That brings the foundation’s total gift toward the project to $6 million, the university said.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio governor pushes $250 million funding plan for police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police and fire departments and emergency medical service agencies could apply for up to $250 million in federal grants meant to help first responders fight violent crime and recover from pandemic-related hardships, under a proposal announced Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine. The fast-tracked measure would...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy