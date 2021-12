Alabama 38-13 If Bo Nix was healthy and the receiver corps was better and Owen Pappoe was at 100 percent, I might consider picking Auburn today. These Tigers are in a bad place right now, however. Key players are missing, some strategies are very much in doubt, confidence is shot. It's the Iron Bowl; the Tigers will fight. This team will fight. This team will not be able to overcome a Crimson Tide team that has a lot more of almost everything. I just can't see it happening. Six wins is what you get.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO