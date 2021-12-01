ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Russ Mitchell reacts the LSU hiring Brian Kelly

1045espn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuss Mitchell of collegefootballnews.com join Matt in...

1045espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU

Another massive coaching change is reportedly happening in college football. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports that LSU is expected to hire current Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Thamel adds that an announcement “could come as early as [Tuesday].”. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has confirmed the news. Update: Details have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Toledo Blade

LSU hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, report says

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to an Southeastern Conference powerhouse. A person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Monday...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Mitchell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly hire shows LSU is still a magic name in college football

LSU didn’t get Lincoln Riley. Or Jimbo Fisher. Or Mel Tucker. Or any other Internet-designated A-list candidate to succeed Ed Orgeron as its head football coach. But the Tigers did get Brian Kelly. The guy who coached Notre Dame to more victories than Knute Rockne did. And Frank Leahy. And...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush reacts to Brian Kelly's departure for LSU

Many current and former Notre Dame players weighed in on the shocking departure of coach Brian Kelly to LSU. Former quarterback Brandon Wimbush is the latest to do so. “Coaches in the transfer portal!,” Wimbush wrote in a tweet. “May the portal be with us all. Wishing everyone the best. In the end, everyone does what’s best for themselves and that’s life.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

LSU expected to hire Brian Kelly: Longtime Notre Dame coach heads to SEC, per report

After appearing to have whiffed on stealing Lincoln Riley, LSU will hire Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to fill its vacant position, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. The school had been aggressively pursuing Kelly to take its vacant position, sources told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Kelly has led the Fighting Irish since 2010, becoming the winningest coach in program history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu
snntv.com

Brian Kelly reportedly headed to LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (SNN-TV) - Brian Kelly is expected to be hired as head coach by LSU after a 12-year run at Notre Dame. During his time in South Bend, Kelly helped the Fighting Irish return to prominence. He leaves as the school's winningest coach ever, having piled up 113 victories during his 12 seasons.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reaction: College football fans, media react to LSU's new reported coach

Brian Kelly will reportedly be the next head coach at LSU as the craziest college football coaching carousel in recent memory somehow gets crazier. As one would expect, the college football community had lots to say about the Notre Dame head coach leaving South Bend for the SEC West. Kelly’s resume has many media members calling it a great hire. Some fans and media members are questioning how Kelly will adjust to the culture of LSU football and Baton Rouge. Kelly’s past scandals also come up with his name in the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1045espn.com

AFR 11-30-2021 Hour 3 | LSU Hires Brian Kelly

In hour three of After Further Review, Matt continues to react to Brian Kelly accepting the LSU job. We also take your reaction. We wrap the show with Otter Locks and What We Learned.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBC.com

Brian Kelly Leaves Notre Dame For LSU; No Timetable For Hiring His Successor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After 11 seasons, Brian Kelly has resigned as the head coach of the University of Notre Dame football team. Kelly has signed a 10-year, $95 million contract to take over as the head coach at Louisiana State University. The news broke from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports came as a shock to many on social media. Kelly sent a text message to his players overnight about the news.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Brian Kelly explains his approach to hiring LSU assistants

New LSU coach and former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly joined the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday morning to discuss his coaching change and the ongoing battle between his old employer and new employer to secure his top assistants. Reports surfaced over the past days that Kelly intends to take defensive...
NFL
Sportico

College Coach Carousel: Five Contracts, Nearly $500 Million in Value

Add another domino and mega-contract to the college football coaching carousel, as Mario Cristobal left Oregon Monday to take the head job at Miami, where he won two national titles as an offensive tackle and later served as an assistant coach. “My family and I are excited to return home to the University of Miami, which has been so instrumental in shaping me as a person, player and coach,” Cristobal said in a statement announcing the hire. “This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it. I can’t wait to compete for championships and help mold our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jets HC Robert Saleh reacts to old Brian Kelly story going viral after Notre Dame-to-LSU move

New LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly isn’t exactly the most beloved person in the world right now following his controversial split with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Adding to his increasingly negative persona – at least on social media – is the recent comment from New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who said that Kelly once invited him and Matt LaFleur, both were then graduate assistants at Central Michigan under Kelly, to a party only to find themselves shoveling snow and parking cars for the guests, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy