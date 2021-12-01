Russ Mitchell reacts the LSU hiring Brian Kelly

Add another domino and mega-contract to the college football coaching carousel, as Mario Cristobal left Oregon Monday to take the head job at Miami, where he won two national titles as an offensive tackle and later served as an assistant coach.
“My family and I are excited to return home to the University of Miami, which has been so instrumental in shaping me as a person, player and coach,” Cristobal said in a statement announcing the hire. “This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it. I can’t wait to compete for championships and help mold our...
