ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Volatility carries the day as market nervous about Omicron

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD - Australian Dollar. Risk sentiment and volatility carried the day on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant remains front and centre. Risk appetite turned broadly positive with equity markets and AUD enjoying early gains extending toward intraday highs at 0.7170. Initial anecdotal evidence suggests the newest mutant strain of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Mixed; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock futures wavered as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may hover, after closing down...
MARKETS
CNN

Bitcoin's plunge is another sign of market angst

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Over the past week, as markets were churning...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Crypto market shaken as market cap approaches drops below $2.2T

While the cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility and potential price spikes, the correction experienced this weekend appeared to shake confidence in the market as a whole. Prices were under increasing pressure following news of the new Omicron variant and the reaction seen in stock markets as many of them retreated below previous support levels, and over the weekend we saw a 20-30% drop in most major coins, including Bitcoin. Today the situation appears quite uncertain as BTC trades around $47,000 and as investors focus on headlines to ascertain the severity of the matter. One thing to note is that although prices dropped across the board, a look at the ETH/BTC chart indicates that a significant part of the money flowed into Ethereum rather than into the main crypto and we actually saw BTC dominance drop to the lowest level in several months. While this could point to the beginning of a new cycle in the crypto market, it remains unclear how investors will react to future price swings in this already puzzling environment.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Yields, S&P 500 Futures lick wounds amid sluggish session, coronavirus eyed

Market sentiment improves on cautious optimism surrounding Omicron during quiet Asian session. US 10-year Treasury yields rebound from 16-month-old support line, stock futures pare Friday’s losses. US inflation data, virus updates are important for fresh impulse ahead of next week’s FOMC. Risk tone recovers during early Monday’s inactive Asian session,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Us Dollar#Currency#Adp#Aud Australian Dollar#Usd
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates in a range, holds comfortably above 1.3200 mark

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from the 1.3200 neighbourhood, though lacked follow-through. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the greenback and capped gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Bears might wait for a sustained break below the 1.3200 mark before positioning for further losses. The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar rebounds with yields amid a quiet start to the US inflation week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 6:. The market mood remains cautiously optimistic, as investors assess the implications of faster Fed’s tightening and tapering against the incoming encouraging news on the Omicron covid variant. Bloomberg reported that the new variant cases have surged South Africa, although...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD shows weakness

The US dollar softened after November’s nonfarm payrolls missed the mark. The pair has met stiff selling pressure at 0.9270, a former support that had turned into a resistance. The bullish RSI divergence suggests a slowdown in the sell-off though there is no confirmation yet for a sustainable bounce. 0.9120...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the descending structure at 1.1266 along with the correction towards 1.1326, EURUSD is rebounding from this level. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 1.1235. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1115. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bears flirt with 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields

EUR/USD holds lower ground near intraday low, fails to extend Friday’s corrective pullback. Fed vs. ECB battle favor bears, ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, Fed’s Bullard hints at earlier rate hike. US jobs report fails to dash bearish bias, Omicron updates are mixed. German Factory Orders, risk catalysts to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD seems vulnerable near YTD low, below mid-0.6700s amid stronger USD

NZD/USD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near the lowest level since November 2020. Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside. Easing Omicron fears extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi and helped limit losses. The NZD/USD pair consolidated its...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces back to 1.1300 mark, upside potential seems limited

EUR/USD witnessed some selling on Monday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. The risk-on impulse capped the safe-haven USD and limited the downside for the major. Disappointing German/Eurozone data held back traders from placing fresh bullish bets. The EUR/USD pair quickly recovered a few pips from the early...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD dips back below 1.1300 as key US data releases eyed later in the week

EUR/USD dipped back under 1.1300 in recent trade. Trading conditions are quiet on Monday ahead of more interesting US data later in the week. EUR/USD has been trading with a slightly negative bias and recently swung back to the south of the 1.1300 level, where it currently trades lower by about 0.2% on the day. Risk appetite has improved on Monday amid better news on the Covid-19 front and following a surprise PBoC 50bps RRR cut. This is helping underpin Fed tightening expectations and thus supporting the US dollar versus low yields currencies like the euro; December 2022 three-month eurodollar futures have moved a few bps higher to price an FFR of above 1.0% again (implying at least three 25bps rate hikes are expected in 2022).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weak US Payrolls, Omicron fears sink stocks; Aussie KO’d

VIX Index Soars, Bond Yields Tumble; DXY Flat, Yen Climbs. Summary: Welcome to December markets! The last year of the month, while historically good for assets markets, often sees a rise in FX volatility. Many of the large global bank trading desks thin out as dealing staff take their Christmas and New Year breaks. Friday was no different with FX volatility soaring following the release of a dismal US Payrolls report. In November, the US economy added a total of only 210,000 jobs, less than half of a median forecast of 558,000 expected. While October’s number was revised up by 15,000, Wages (Average Hourly Earnings) fell to 0.3% against expectations of 0.4%. Investor fears that Omicron, the new variant of Covid will be more transmissible than Delta, continued to weigh on asset markets. The VIX Volatility Index (VIX), a popular measure of the stock market’s expectation of volatility soared 9.73% to 30.67. Risk leader the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) was KO’d, plunging 1.22% to 0.6999 from 0.7090 on Friday. On the other side of the spectrum, the haven darling Japanese Yen climbed 0.23% against the Greenback. USD/JPY was last at 112.75 (113.15 Friday). The Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, finished little changed at 96.17 from 96.12 on Friday. Sterling (GBP/USD) slid 0.48% lower to 1.3235 (1.3300) as traders continue to view the Bank of England as less hawkish than the US Federal Reserve. The Euro (EUR/USD) though was flat at 1.1305 from 1.1300. New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) tumbled 0.90% to 0.6750 (0.6809) on the back of a weaker Aussie and fall in asset markets.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Bulls step on the gas and rech into fresh highs

USD/JPY is trading at the highs of the day as the US dollar catches a bid. Covid fears are abating and inflationary pressures are now the focus. US CPI will be a key data event this week ahead of the Fed later this month. The US dollar and yields are...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Depressed amid a better market mood

The American dollar seesaws alongside US government bond yields. Poor US employment figures ended up boosting Wall Street. XAU/USD neutral in the near term bears lead as long as below 1,803. Gold trades with modest losses on Monday, reverting its early strength. The bright metal gapped higher at the daily...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy