The trio of PlayStation Plus games for December have popped up online, and this leak claims that the lineup is a very tidy way to send off the last month of 2021. Dealabs, a French outlet that has been on the money in the past, states that the two PlayStation 4 titles on offer are Lego DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell. The third game is apparently Godfall, and this will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 subscribers, which is a change from form.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO