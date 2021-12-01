ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slog Poll: Which Dogs Belong to Sawant Recallers?

By The Stranger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Hannah took a stroll through the wealthier parts of District 3 to conduct some person-on-the-street interviews regarding the recall vote, which ends at 8 pm Dec 7. (If you haven't already, vote "Recall No"...

Yes on Sawant recall takes commanding 53% lead — Did ‘the biggest get out the vote campaign the city has ever seen’ do enough to catch up?

The Election Night first count of ballots in the recall of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant revealed that supporters weren’t kidding when they said they would need “the biggest get out the vote campaign the city has ever seen” to keep the District 3 representative in office. The first count...
Socialist Kshama Sawant faces recall vote in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A controversial member of the Seattle City Council – firebrand socialist Kshama Sawant – faces a recall election Tuesday one month after voters chose moderate candidates over progressives in the general election. The recall is seen as a further test of whether the left wing is in...
Strong turnout for Sawant recall vote ahead of Tuesday deadline for District 3 ballots

As of Sunday night, 36% of voters in Seattle’s District 3 had turned in their ballots in the recall election of City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. In April, the state Supreme Court ruled the recall could move forward on three of four charges it deemed sufficient for the potential removal of an elected official through the recall process, including Sawant’s admitted use of city resources to promote the Amazon Tax, Sawant leading hundreds into a locked City Hall during a June 2020 protest, and for allegedly leading a march to Mayor Durkan’s home – a protected location meant to remain secret due to her former work as a federal prosecutor.
Recall Election Night 2021: "YES" Leads "NO" by Under 2,000 Votes

Welcome to the Stranger Election Control Board's first-ever yuletide election night party coverage live blog, brought to you by the developers, real estate moguls, and Trump donors who dropped a festive one million dollars to boot Kshama Sawant from office. That's right, everybody. One million dollars to remove one of nine Seattle City Council Members.
Kshama Sawant
Slog AM: Voting Ends at 8 pm Today, Biden Weighs Sanctions Against Russia, Time to Check Out the Best Christmas Displays in Town

Today's the day: At 8:15 pm, King County Elections will release the first round of results in the election to retain or recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. As ever, the Stranger Election Control Board will cover the ballot drop right here on Slog, as well as any election night parties we can find. Members of the Sawant camp who aren't in the streets gathering last-minute votes plan to collect themselves at Chop Suey on Capitol Hill at 6:45 pm to warm up and watch the return. Recall campaign manager Henry Bridger II continues to ignore emails from The Stranger, so we don't know where they plan to party if they indeed plan to. If you do know the location, then shoot me an email so we can cover it.
Sawant Recall Election in Seattle is about more than those 3 charges

The November elections are over, but there’s still a political battle brewing in one district, where the only socialist Seattle City Council member, Kshama Sawant, is the target of a December 7 Recall Election. Technically, it’s a contest over three formal charges that Sawant broke the law, but for many...
Rantz: There’s only one Kshama Sawant recall result that truly matters

Socialist Seattle City Council firebrand Kshama Sawant faces voters on Dec. 7 for her recall election. There’s only one result that is meaningful when determining the future of Seattle. If Sawant survives the recall, local media will pretend it would be a huge win for socialists. Not really. That result...
