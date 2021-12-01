ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Man convicted of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious behavior

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County jury only deliberated for...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic and other measures" if Russia invades Ukraine. During the 2 hour video call, Biden reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a "de-escalation," the White House said in a statement. The two leaders discuss a range of other issues between the two countries, including nuclear security, ransomware, and Iran.
POTUS
CBS News

Meadows says he won't cooperate with January 6 committee

Washington — Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CNN first reported that Meadows wouldn't work with the committee. Meadows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, FL
NBC News

China warns U.S. will 'pay' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the Games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Sexual Battery#Lascivious Behavior#Wjhg
The Associated Press

Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) – Face to face for over two hours, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off in a secure video call Tuesday as the U.S. president put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring enormous harm to the Russian economy. The highly anticipated call between the two leaders came amid growing worries by the U.S. and Western allies about Russia’s threat to neighboring Ukraine.
POTUS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy