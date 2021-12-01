ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook takes down China-based network spreading false COVID-19 claims

By Shannon Bond
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP9Tc_0dBdeEJk00
Meta has removed six networks of accounts for abusing its platforms, underscoring the ways bad actors around the world use social media as a tool to promote false information and harass opponents. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram said on Wednesday it has taken down more than 600 accounts, pages and groups connected to a Chinese influence operation spreading COVID-19 disinformation, including an account purporting to be a fictitious Swiss biologist.

The China-based network was one of six Meta, formerly know as Facebook, removed in November for abusing its platforms, a reminder that bad actors around the world are using social media to promote false information and harass opponents.

The other operations included one supporting Hamas and two others, based in Poland and Belarus, that were focused on the migration crisis on the countries' shared border.

Meta also removed a network tied to a European anti-vaccination conspiracy movement that harassed doctors, elected officials and journalists on Facebook and other internet platforms, as well as a group of accounts in Vietnam that reported activists and government critics to Facebook in attempts to get them banned from the social network.

The China-based operation came to light after the company was alerted to an account purporting to be a Swiss biologist named Wilson Edwards (no such person exists). The account posted claims on Facebook and Twitter in July that the U.S. was pressuring World Health Organization scientists to blame China for the COVID-19 virus. The posts alleging U.S. intimidation soon appeared in Chinese state media stories.

"This campaign was a hall of mirrors, endlessly reflecting a single fake persona," Ben Nimmo, who investigates influence operations at Meta, wrote in the company's report. Meta connected the operation to individuals in China and people "associated with Chinese state infrastructure companies located around the world," he said.

The Chinese operation was an example of what Meta calls "coordinated inauthentic behavior," in which adversaries use fake accounts for influence operations, as Russian operatives did by impersonating Americans on Facebook in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

But recently, Meta's security team has expanded its focus to root out accounts of real people who are working together to cause harm both on Facebook and offline.

That was the rationale used to remove a network of accounts in Italy and France connected to an anti-vaccination movement known as V_V. According to a report from the research firm Graphika, the group largely coordinates on the messaging app Telegram, but "appears to primarily target Facebook, where its members display the group's double V symbol in their profile pictures and swarm the comments sections of posts advocating for COVID-19 vaccines with hundreds of abusive messages." Graphika said the group has also defaced health facilities and attempted to disrupt public vaccination programs.

Meta said the people behind the network used real, duplicate and fake accounts to comment on Facebook posts in droves and intimidate people. That breaks the company's rules against "brigading." Meta said it is not banning all V_V content but will take further action if it finds more rule-breaking behavior. It did not say how many accounts it removed in the network.

The company acknowledged that even as it becomes quicker at detecting and removing accounts that break its rules, it is playing a cat-and-mouse game.

"Adversarial networks don't strive to neatly fit our policies or only violate one at a time," Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta's head of security policy, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. "We build our defenses with the expectation that they will not stop, but rather adapt and try new tactics. "

Editor's note: Meta pays NPR to license NPR content.

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Facebook Post Spreads Bogus Claim About ‘Detox’ After Vaccination

A vaccination can’t be reversed through any "detox" process, medical experts say. Yet, a social media post is spreading the false claim that a bath with borax can "get rid" of a COVID-19 vaccine. The bath may remove some water from the body, but not the molecules associated with vaccines, a toxicologist told us. The post Facebook Post Spreads Bogus Claim About ‘Detox’ After Vaccination appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mediapost.com

Report Finds COVID-19 Superspreaders Still Spreading On Facebook, Twitter

More than a year after a leading fake news and misinformation watchdog published a report documenting the COVID-19 misinformation "superspreader" accounts active on Facebook and Twitter, at least half of them are still active, and many have grown their follower base. That's the finding of a new analysis released this...
INTERNET
AOL Corp

China-based Covid disinfo operation pushed fake Swiss scientist, Facebook says

China-based propagandists created an elaborate online disinformation campaign this year centered on an internet persona claiming to be a Swiss biologist to mislead the public about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook researchers said Wednesday. Going by the name Dr. Wilson Edwards, the persona wrote on Facebook that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Blog#Chinese#Swiss#Hamas#European#World Health Organization#Russian
CBS News

New international travel restrictions take effect as U.S. responds to spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant

The Biden administration is enforcing new travel requirements as the Omicron variant raises concerns globally. Meanwhile, the Delta variant is still largely responsible for a surge in U.S. infections, with average cases topping 100,000 per day. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Leslie Diaz joins CBSN with more on the latest coronavirus headlines.
U.S. POLITICS
Sun-Journal

Facebook says it took down disinformation networks

Facebook on Wednesday said it took down disinformation networks tied to a broad swath of political actors and events around the world, including militant group Hamas, Chinese state groups and the immigration crisis along the Belarus-Poland border. The company also removed accounts run by anti-vaccine groups that were using evolving tactics to attack doctors in Europe.
IMMIGRATION
Silicon Republic

Meta cracks down on Covid claims as it removes disinformation networks

The social media giant said it removed networks with links to groups such as Hamas, the Belarusian KGB, an anti-vax group and a Chinese security firm. Meta has shared a new report detailing the removal of six disinformation networks from its platforms Facebook and Instagram this year. The Adversarial Threat...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MetroTimes

Facebook restricts Macomb County group for spreading false COVID-19 information

Facebook imposed restrictions and fact-check monitoring on a private Macomb County group that has been spreading false information and baseless conspiracy theories about COVID-19. The Moms for Liberty Macomb County chapter, which has ties to shadowy right-wing groups, has been spreading dangerous disinformation at a time when Michigan is leading the country in new COVID-19 cases.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Vice

Facebook Took Down a China-Linked COVID-19 Disinformation Campaign

On July 24 of this year, a Facebook user who claimed to be a Swiss biologist called Wilson Edwards wrote a post criticizing the US government for allegedly intimidating the World Health Organization to keep investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China. “WHO sources and a number of fellow researchers...
INTERNET
WEKU

Criminal hackers are now going after phone lines, too

Criminal groups have been sending threatening messages in the past couple of months to companies that manage broadband phone services all over the world, promising they'll flood the digital phone lines with traffic and take them offline unless the targets pay a ransom. What those extortionists have discovered is that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break

LONDON (AP) — Instagram on Tuesday launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the photo-sharing platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service. The previously announced “Take A Break” feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they have been on the social media […]
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Why the Rohingya Muslims’ $150B lawsuit against Meta will be an uphill battle

Mark Zuckerberg might be looking out for a shiny future in the metaverse, but the company’s past mistakes continue to haunt him. Amidst the ongoing Rohingya genocide in Myanmar, a number of refugees from the community currently based in the US and UK have sued Meta to the tune of $150 billion, for failing to clamp down on hate speech against the minority group.
LAW
AFP

Instagram tightens teen defenses as US hearing looms

Instagram announced new protections on Tuesday for young users, a day before the photo-sharing app's CEO faces a grilling from US lawmakers on whether the platform is "toxic" for children. Mosseri, who appears before a Senate panel on Wednesday, defended the platform in his post, saying: "Every day I see the positive impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere."
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
WEKU

Instagram unveils new teen safety tools ahead of Senate hearing

Instagram is rolling out a new set of safety features aimed at its youngest users and their parents, a day before the photo-sharing app's head testifies to Congress about the platform's potential risks to kids and teens. They include tools to help users manage how much time they spend on...
CELL PHONES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy