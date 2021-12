KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) continued at No. 1 in the second edition of the Top 25. The Cougars garnered 17 of the 21, first-place votes. Loyola (La.) remained at No. 2 with its own 10-0 record while William Penn (Iowa) also stayed put at No. 3 with a 9-0 record. Carroll (Mont.) and Talladega (Ala.) rounded-out the top five this week as both made a jump with equally impressive 10-0 records. Oklahoma Wesleyan made the biggest jump of the week of those that were ranked in the first poll of the season, up five spots to No. 9.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO