A Decatur man who at the age of 19 was charged with killing a 16-year-old Austin High sophomore pleaded guilty to murder Monday in Morgan County Circuit Court. Judge Charles Elliott presided over the hearing and spoke with the defendant, Bernandino Miguel Matias, now 21, through an interpreter. After the interpreter confirmed his guilty plea, Elliott said he would sentence Matias in January.

