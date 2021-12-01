ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lee Moriarty On His Reaction to Finding Out He’d Face CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Moriarty didn’t believe he’d heard right at first when he was told he’d be facing CM Punk on AEW Dynamite this week. Moriart, who faces Punk on tonight’s show, spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing the match and more, and you can check out some highlights...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

MJF vs CM Punk: Who Should Win AEW’s Next Big Feud

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite teased what would be one of the most anticipated feuds to date in the promotion when CM Punk came out to the ring and interrupted a promo by Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF. Punk’s arrival during the MJF promo didn’t lead to...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Colt Cabana Loses A Tooth Following His Match With Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson faced off against Colt Cabana on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and it resulted in Cabana losing a tooth. As seen during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Danielson defeated Cabana. At one point during the match, Danielson kicked Cabana so hard that he knocked out one of his teeth. Following the match, Danielson noticed the tooth in the ring and pointed to it.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Bruce Lee
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Preview: TBS Title Tournament Match, Big 8-Man Tag Action, CM Punk

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The AEW TBS Title Tournament continues on with Thunder Rosa facing Jamie Hayter in a Quarterfinals Match. The winner takes on Jade Cargill in the semis. On the other side of the bracket, Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho still have to meet to decide which will wrestle Nyla Rose in the semis. The finals take place on January 5, 2022, when Dynamite makes the move from TNT to TBS.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

C.M. Punk match added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... C.M. Punk will put his undefeated AEW record on the line against Lee Moriarty on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the match via social media this morning. Punk defeated QT Marshall on Dynamite last week. Lee Moriarty is a new AEW signee and a major name on the independent circuit.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#All Elite Wrestling
411mania.com

Jade Cargill Calls Out Fans Who Dislike Black Female Wrestlers

In a series of posts on Twitter, Jade Cargill spoke out against some fans who complain about black female wrestlers, noting that she’s “sickened” by it. She wrote: “What do some (not all) of you fans have against black women wrestlers? I hear it so much and it sickens me. It’s 2021. I’m talking about it. Cause everyone else is scared. I’m not. It’s not just about me. It’s about black women wrestlers in general and LIE about it and say you don’t see it. Guess I can’t keep it real on Twitter. Or even ask a question anymore for understand, huh? LOL”
WWE
wmmr.com

AEW Features an amazing CM Punk vs MJF Promo

James Stewart and Mike Riley talk about the great promo that CM Punk and MJF had on AEW this week. They also talked about the direction of Bryan Danielson, Roman Reigns, and how Smackdown is telling interesting stories, if you’re watching. Wrestling Inside the Ropes is brought to you by...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mark Henry Reveals The Backstage Reaction To The Recent MJF-CM Punk Promo Battle

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry commented on the backstage reaction to the promo segment that took place between CM Punk and MJF on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He said,. “There will never be another promo like that one. That was a special moment...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch The Awesome MJF vs. CM Punk ‘War Of Words’ Promo That Opened AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: All Elite Wrestling has posted the full video of CM Punk and MJF’s promo that opened Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check that out below:. ORIGINAL: During the opening segment of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and CM Punk were involved in a heated war of words. The segment featured references to John Cena, The Miz, and Triple H.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: MJF & CM Punk Reference Stars On AEW Dynamite, Full Video Online

UPDATED: AEW has released the full video of CM Punk and MJF’s promo that opened up tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the video below:. ORIGINAL: MJF and CM Punk ended up in a dueling promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that referenced John Cena, CM Punk, and Triple H. Tonight’s show saw the two AEW stars go back and forth on the mic in the opening segment after MJF came down to interrupt Punk before the latter could begin to speak. The two wend back and forth, with Punk at one point saying MJF was just a “less famous Miz.” MJF returned fire by saying he’s gone soft and that his AEW run has been “almost” what people have wanted, noting that he was a fan but now Punk just kisses ass and may as well be out here preaching about “hustle, loyalty, and respect.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Visitors At AEW Dynamite, & More AEW News

According to a report from Pwinsider, Glacier, Matt Taven and Jonathan Gresham were all backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Duluth, GA. There will be an online pre-sale today at 10AM EST for the January 26, 2022 AEW Dynamite TV taping in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans interested in ordering tickets can use the code AEW216.
WWE
411mania.com

Lee Moriarty Set For TERMINUS Event in January

Lee Moriarty is the latest talent set for Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black’s TERMINUS event next month. Gresham announced on Wednesday that Moriarty will be part of the event, which takes place on January 16th. Moriarity joins a list of announced talent that includes Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin,...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Caprice Coleman On Facing CM Punk & Roderick Strong Early In His Career

Caprice Coleman recently looked back at the early days in his wrestling career including working with Roderick Strong and CM Punk. Coleman spoke with Fightful and you can see some highlights below:. On getting his start in wrestling: “I started wrestling in ’97. I started in North Carolina. I was...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy