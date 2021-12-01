ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for burglarizing same Memphis home twice in two days, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a burglar after the same home was burglarized twice in back-to-back days.

According to police, a man showed up to a house on Charter Oak Drive on November 26 and kicked in the door, leaving with with a TV.

The next day, on November 27, police said the man returned and stole a wall heater, according to police.

Police said that the man returned to the house for a third time on November 28, but left empty-handed that day.

Surveillance video from the burglary shows a man pulling on a door and using tools to break in before kicking the door open, even after hearing a message telling him that a camera was recording.

If you recognize this man or have any information on the crime, MPD urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

