Other Raptors need to step up as defences give VanVleet extra attention

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpposing coaching staffs don’t have to dig too deeply into advanced analytics to figure out a game plan for the Toronto Raptors. Not for the moment at least. Short-handed and staffed by too many players that are too short on experience -- or perhaps talent -- the Raptors have become heavily...

ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet gets brutally honest on Raptors’ cold streak

The Toronto Raptors are back in Canada as they prepare to embark on a seven-game homestand. However, Nick Nurse’s squad has been struggling immensely and just lost three of five on the road, most recently falling to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Star guard Fred VanVleet spoke on their recent...
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors are Begging Someone to Step Up & Bring Energy Off the Bench Every Single Night

Take a moment to reflect on the glory days of Toronto Raptors basketball. Look at those rosters from the late 2010s and the kind of players Toronto could turn to off the bench: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Jakob Poeltl, P.J. Tucker, Cory Joseph, and Terrence Ross. That's a group that will earn over $100 million this season and includes five players who start regularly for their respective teams.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Fred VanVleet Attributes Drake For Raptors' Popularity

Nobody could be prouder of being from Toronto than Drake is. Part of that pride comes in the form of his involvement with the hometown basketball team, the Toronto Raptors. Drake is listed as an official global ambassador for the franchise, and makes frequent appearances court-side for the games, as well as being a part of their 2019 Championship celebration. Member of that team and the current squad Fred VanVleet spoke about Drake's impact when he was a recent guest of Steven Jackson and Matt Barnes' podcast "All The Smoke": "He's just an icon. But he's so much of a nice and genuine dude that when you're around him you don't really notice it. He really is a fan, and not in a bad way. He's really is a fan of the game, he's a fan of this team and this city. I mean he's got his owl (OVO logo) right here on an NBA team. He's got a court, he's got a jersey, that's unheard of."
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Richardson, Williams step up in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night to snap their two-game losing skid. It wasn't a pretty win by any stretch of the imagination, but the C's overcame a sloppy offensive performance by getting to the free-throw line (29-31 from the stripe) and dominating the boards (64 rebounds to Toronto's 46). Marcus Smart led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as five Celtics players scored in double figures.
NBA
Stephen Curry
Khem Birch
Malachi Flynn
Scottie Barnes
Fred Vanvleet
raptorsrepublic.com

Fred VanVleet stars, but the Raptors fall to the Pacers, 114-97

It turns out one good half of defensive basketball does not a good defense make. Coming off of 24 extremely good minutes of basketball — perhaps the best of the season for the Toronto Raptors — the team disappointed against the Indiana Pacers. The mistakes were same old, same old: overhelping, lack of awareness leading to back cuts, lack of size in the paint, and much more. The result was Indiana pasting Toronto with 114 points.
NBA
AllRaptors

Fred VanVleet Shows His Value to a Young Raptors Team in Loss to Pacers

Where would the Toronto Raptors be without Fred VanVleet?. He’s been Mr. Reliable for the Raptors this year. He’s the man who night after night does the little things for the team. He runs the offense, plays elite point-of-attack defense, and may very well be the most important player for Toronto. And yet, there’s nothing exciting about him. His greatness has become commonplace, accepted as ordinary, just a typical VanVleet performance. But without him, the Raptors would be in trouble.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Goran Dragic stepping away from Raptors indefinitely

Goran Dragic of the Toronto Raptors has been granted time away from the team to manage a personal matter. It is unclear at the time what Dragic is going through, but the Raptors are giving him their full support. In a team-issued statement by the Raptors, they said that he has been a great mentor to the younger players and a valuable teammate to the veterans.
NBA
NBA

Six thoughts as Fred VanVleet leads Raptors to scrappy home win over Bucks

The Raptors were put to the test against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks but held tough down the stretch to pull off a bounce-back win at Scotiabank Arena. The Toronto Raptors had to fend off a comeback from the Milwaukee Bucks, but they were able to close things out down the stretch.
NBA
#All Star Game#The Toronto Raptors#Og Anunoby#The Golden State Warriors
Sportsnet.ca

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo misses game vs. Raptors for undisclosed reason

Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup against the Toronto Raptors for an undisclosed reason. Antetokounmpo was not among the Bucks' starters ahead of tipoff. Pat Connaughton was moved into his place in the starting lineup against the Raptors. The 26-year-old is coming off a dominant performance against...
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors hang on to defeat Bucks 97-93 as Fred VanVleet steals the show

Even with guys out of the lineup, the Raptors have a bunch of good players; all they’ve ever needed was a little help. At long last, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam got the requisite complementary support for a win on Thursday night, as Toronto took down the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks to snap a three-game slide, 97-93.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Raptors should look for a floor-spacing centre to help VanVleet and Siakam

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. One -- The Raptors keep coming up short. As soon as they find a way to shore up their defence, they begin to struggle with their offence. That's the sign of a team that just doesn't have enough to compete at the moment. The Raptors really only have seven dependable players in the first place and three of them are out. It's too much to ask of third-stringers to be even half-decent second unit reserves.
NBA
FOX Sports

VanVleet, Raptors host the Wizards

LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 212.5. BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Sunday. The Raptors are 8-8 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording only 20.7 assists per game led by VanVleet averaging 6.2.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks
Toronto Raptors
Memphis Grizzlies
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors Notebook: Siakam, Barnes showing signs of growing chemistry

TORONTO – With about three and a half minutes to play in the second quarter of the Toronto Raptors’ 97-83 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes made a read to lob the ball into Pascal Siakam over Pat Connaughton, who was looking to front Siakam.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors defence getting back on track as Siakam sets the tone on offence

Hey man, how you been? It’s nice to see you again. The Toronto Raptors defence took a mid-season holiday recently. You may have noticed. They just took off for a couple of weeks. The Raptors went from being 48 minutes of hell as they went from playing the passing lanes...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

With Collin Sexton out, Isaac Okoro needs to step up his shooting

Collin Sexton‘s season-ending surgery has thrust second-year wing Isaac Okoro into the spotlight for the Cavaliers, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Okoro, 20, has had a terrible start to the season shooting the ball, with a slash line of .369/.176/.720 through 11 games. The Cavs don’t expect Okoro to replicate Sexton’s offensive output; it’s not why they drafted him, and it’s not what he hangs his hat on, per Fedor. Okoro is a defense-oriented hustle player who’s a good finisher in transition.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers Players Who Need to Step Up Entering December

The Lakers had several wants in mind when they landed Westbrook this summer, but the primary need was simple: Keep things from collapsing when the 36-year-old James was unavailable. Westbrook has other tasks, of course, like perking up the transition offense, shouldering some of the playmaking duties and giving this offense another consistent scoring threat. But with James' absences starting to add up, Westbrook's primary duty was one of protection.
