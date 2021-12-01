Other Raptors need to step up as defences give VanVleet extra attention

Nobody could be prouder of being from Toronto than Drake is. Part of that pride comes in the form of his involvement with the hometown basketball team, the Toronto Raptors. Drake is listed as an official global ambassador for the franchise, and makes frequent appearances court-side for the games, as well as being a part of their 2019 Championship celebration. Member of that team and the current squad Fred VanVleet spoke about Drake's impact when he was a recent guest of Steven Jackson and Matt Barnes' podcast "All The Smoke": "He's just an icon. But he's so much of a nice and genuine dude that when you're around him you don't really notice it. He really is a fan, and not in a bad way. He's really is a fan of the game, he's a fan of this team and this city. I mean he's got his owl (OVO logo) right here on an NBA team. He's got a court, he's got a jersey, that's unheard of."

