Former WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has shared a photo of him and AEW star Malakai Black hanging out together. Since his WWE release, Scott has been working on bringing back his Swerve City Podcast, which was previously on the WWE Network. AEW star Eddie Kingston and Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) have been announced as the first two guests on the podcast. Earlier this week, Scott shared several videos of him and Kingston hanging out in a studio.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO