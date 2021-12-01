ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Board of Aldermen president critical of $500 payments in St. Louis stimulus plan

ST. LOUIS — Christmas is just around the corner and families in St. Louis could find a little extra in their stocking thanks to federal stimulus funds. “Some will use it on rent,” said Cristina Garmendia, principal of URBNRX. “Some will use it on food. Some will use it on Christmas...

St. Louis mask mandate remains in effect

ST. LOUIS — While confusions over mask mandates continue after a recent ruling in Missouri, the City of St. Louis is trying to make one thing clear: a mask requirement is still in effect. The city health department sent out a news release Monday morning reminding residents, businesses and visitors...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Stimulus Bill#Christmas Gifts#Federal Stimulus Money#Covid
Governments will negotiate their share of $790M Rams settlement, official says

ST. LOUIS — The three governmental plaintiffs in St. Louis' Rams litigation must negotiate over how to split proceeds from the case's $790 million settlement. St. Louis, St. Louis County and the public entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the Rams' home before the team moved to Los Angeles in 2016, last week agreed to settle the case, filed in 2017 against the Rams and National Football League. Two law firms that worked for the plaintiffs on contingency are to receive 35% of the settlement, plus certain costs, making unclear right now exactly how much the governments will receive. Spokespeople for St. Louis city government didn't immediately respond to questions about whether the law firms had submitted totals for those costs, which can include photocopies, filing fees and other expenses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Vacant Metro East hotel gets new life as apartments

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Construction has finished on the $14.6 million renovation of a historic former Metro East hotel, which has been converted into a senior living apartment complex in downtown Belleville known as Lofts on the Square. The Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and St. Louis-based Bywater Development Group purchased...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Watchdog files 2nd complaint against Senate hopeful Greitens

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A federal elections watchdog group on Wednesday filed another complaint against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, alleging that money from his old gubernatorial campaign was illegally spent on kickstarting his campaign to run for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. The Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit,...
COLUMBIA, MO
