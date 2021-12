Several social media accounts pretending to be suspect Ethan Crumbley have cropped up in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Michigan.Mr Crumbley’s accounts were removed from public view shortly after his arrest at Oxford High School, only to be replaced by imposters posing as him in a bid to spread misinformation, police say.It comes as dozens of high schools across Michigan have cancelled in-person classes this week due to “copycat threats” circulating online.Michigan State Police Lt addressed the fake accounts on Thursday and acknowledged that the people behind them are not technically committing a crime.“Unfortunately, poor taste is...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO