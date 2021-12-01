Windy & Warmer Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a mild and muggy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with some patchy dense fog reducing visibility in spots. A warm and humid afternoon is ahead. Our average high is 79 degrees and Tuesday highs will be close to the mid-80s. It will be mainly dry with a low rain chance. A few stray showers will be possible later in the evening. Tuesday night’s lows will be mild again in the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, highs will soar to the upper 80s and near-record warmth will be possible. High pressure will remain in control and prevent any cold fronts from moving in this week. Hence, temperatures remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s. A cold front will move in Sunday and we will enjoy cooler and drier weather by next Monday. Lows will fall to the mid-60s and highs will be more comfortable and pleasant in the low 70s.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO