Windy & Warmer Thursday

By Ethan Huston
WGAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight rain and periods of drizzle continue overnight as a warm front lifts across the Susquehanna Valley from the southwest. After 2 AM, the rain tapers back to scattered light rain showers and ends before...

