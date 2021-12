After a steady Oregon State attack in the first 30 minutes of the match led to a goal, Clemson gathered some momentum in its pursuit of an equalizer. A few set pieces provided opportunities for the Tigers to get the game’s second goal, but they were unable to convert. Notably, a free kick just inches outside the penalty area was blocked by the wall, and the Tigers went into the second half still searching for a shot on target. Oregon State earned six corners to Clemson’s three.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO