Andrew Berry admitted within the first few seconds of his bye week press conference Wednesday that the Browns aren't where they expected to be at this point of the season. Berry, the Executive Vice President of Football Ops and General Manager, isn't content with the Browns' 6-6 record as they begin their Week 13 bye week. No one on the Browns feels differently, and Berry echoed the rest of the team's mindset as they take advantage of a week off to recharge and piece together a plan to finish strong — with the end goal still being to crack a playoff berth.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO