More people watched Michigan football beat Ohio State than any other game this season

Not only did Michigan football beat Ohio State, 42-27, on Saturday, but a whole lot of people watched it happen.

In person, it was the biggest crowd to watch a football game, as tends to be the case at The Big House. The official attendance was 111,156. But a whole lot more watched at home.

According to Fox, The Game drew 15,893,000 viewers. That is the biggest audience for any football game this season no matter the network, and it is the biggest audience ever for a Fox college football game broadcast. So it’s even that much more of a win-win for Michigan, and a lose-lose for Ohio State.

Given Michigan will pretty much be in prime time this weekend when it’s in the Big Ten Championship game for the first time — the ACC Championship game between Wake Forest and Pitt takes place concurrently — it’ll be interesting to see if the Wolverines can increase those ratings numbers, especially considering there will be a lot of angry Buckeyes and Spartans who will assuredly tune in to hate-watch.