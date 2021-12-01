ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Provides Key Injury Updates After Man City's Premier League Victory Over Aston Villa

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIzbJ_0dBdbQqH00

Manchester City made a tricky game look very comfortable at Villa Park, taking all three points in a 2-1 win.

Ruben Dias opened the scoring 30 minutes into the game, after a dominant start by the Blues. The Portuguese international curled in a brilliant effort from the edge of the box, following a Raheem Sterling cutback.

Vintage Manchester City under Pep Guardiola was on full display in the first half.

Bernardo Silva beautifully volleyed a lofted pass from Gabriel Jesus, after a slick counter-attack, to double Manchester City's lead just before half-time interval.

Aston Villa did however get back into the game via Ollie Watkins shortly after the break, but City's dominance was just too much for Steven Gerrard's men to overcome.

It was a win that was made even more emphatic when you take into account the absences in the squad on Wednesday night. Adding to an ever-growing injury list, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Ilkay Gundogan all missed out with 'niggles'.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation regarding that aforementioned trio, ahead of the club's upcoming away trip to Watford in the Premier League.

"I don't know. Hopefully, they come back soon," Guardiola said.

He continued, "Right now, I don't know what is the situation. The doctor came to me and said, 'This guy, this guy, this guy, cannot come to Birmingham'. I say 'ok'."

The manager will be hoping to welcome back Kevin De Bruyne to the squad soon, after the Belgian completed a second training session since his return from testing positive for COVID-19.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish also have not featured for ManCity in recent weeks, but they were both back in the squad tonight - with the latter a late substitute.

CityXtra

"They Did An Incredible Job!" - Pep Guardiola Snubs Man City Players for Personal 'Man of the Match' Award Against West Ham

The Sky Blues moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea, as they claimed an impressive victory against David Moyes' side in the east side of Manchester. Wintery conditions heavily impacted the fixture, with large amounts of snow leading to an extended half-time interval, as ground staff attempted to clear the playing surface after heavy snowfall in the opening 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Man City Make Significant Decision on Future of Rising Star James McAtee - Player Attracting Interest from Swansea City

The ongoing 2021/22 season has a been a great one for Manchester City academy stars. Phil Foden has cemented himself as one of world football's premier attacking talents, Cole Palmer has announced himself as a first-team player in Pep Guardiola's squad, and a 6-1 drubbing of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup saw eight academy stars feature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"I Don't Think The Best Jack Grealish We See Next Season!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of England Star's Start at Man City

Joining the Etihad club for a British-record £100 million transfer fee during the recent summer transfer window, Jack Grealish's performances were always going to be under the media spotlight. Operating mainly from the left-wing so far this season, the 26-year-old has provided five goal contributions in 15 appearances - particularly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
