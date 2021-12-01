Pep Guardiola Provides Key Injury Updates After Man City's Premier League Victory Over Aston Villa

Manchester City made a tricky game look very comfortable at Villa Park, taking all three points in a 2-1 win.

Ruben Dias opened the scoring 30 minutes into the game, after a dominant start by the Blues. The Portuguese international curled in a brilliant effort from the edge of the box, following a Raheem Sterling cutback.

Vintage Manchester City under Pep Guardiola was on full display in the first half.

Bernardo Silva beautifully volleyed a lofted pass from Gabriel Jesus, after a slick counter-attack, to double Manchester City's lead just before half-time interval.

Aston Villa did however get back into the game via Ollie Watkins shortly after the break, but City's dominance was just too much for Steven Gerrard's men to overcome.

It was a win that was made even more emphatic when you take into account the absences in the squad on Wednesday night. Adding to an ever-growing injury list, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Ilkay Gundogan all missed out with 'niggles'.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation regarding that aforementioned trio, ahead of the club's upcoming away trip to Watford in the Premier League.

"I don't know. Hopefully, they come back soon," Guardiola said.

He continued, "Right now, I don't know what is the situation. The doctor came to me and said, 'This guy, this guy, this guy, cannot come to Birmingham'. I say 'ok'."

The manager will be hoping to welcome back Kevin De Bruyne to the squad soon, after the Belgian completed a second training session since his return from testing positive for COVID-19.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish also have not featured for ManCity in recent weeks, but they were both back in the squad tonight - with the latter a late substitute.

