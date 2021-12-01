Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 13

The Buffalo Bills announced who the team has placed on the protected portion of their practice squad ahead of their Week 13 meeting with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The names come to us via the NFL’s transaction wire.

In 2020, the NFL implemented a new rule to help NFL teams deal with the outbreak of COVID-19. With the virus still causing the league to have a variety of safety protocols in place to prevent outbreaks, the protected portion of the practice squad is back.

These players are not allowed to be signed by another team the rest of this week. After game day, all are then fair game to be signed until the Bills name their protected players from their practice squad for the ensuing game.

This week, for the second-straight week, the Bills used all four of their protected spots. Those are:

DT Eli Ankou

DT Brandin Bryant

DB Josh Thomas

DB Nick McCloud

Sometimes we can potentially connect some injury-related dots to these protections. This time, we can’t.

The two defensive backs were likely protected because of the recent injury sustained by cornerback Tre’Davious White. But we already know his season is over due to a torn ACL so there’s nothing to speculate about.

In terms of Ankou and Bryant, they were previously protected because of fellow defensive tackle Star Lotuelei. However, Lotulelei was activated from Buffalo’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list this week.

For more reference on the protected portion of the practice squad, here is our explanation of it from last season when it was introduced: