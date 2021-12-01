LaMarr Hoyt, a durable right-hander who made at least 31 starts for six consecutive seasons and won the American League Cy Young award in 1983, has died at the age of 66.

His family announced that Hoyt died on Monday in Columbia, South Carolina , after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Hoyt was a fifth-round pick by the New York Yankees in the 1973 draft but was traded to the Chicago White Sox before he reached the majors in a deal for shortstop Bucky Dent.

Hoyt pitched for the White Sox for six years, leading the AL with 19 wins in 1982 and 24 wins in his Cy Young-winning 1983 season.

As the ace of the staff, Hoyt helped lead the White Sox to the AL West title in 1983 under manager Tony La Russa.

"My first impression of LaMarr was, 'Here is a pitcher,' " La Russa said . "He had average stuff but amazing command and tremendous confidence, and he never showed fear. ... He had this impressive cool where he believed if he made his pitches, he would get hitters out."

Hoyt tossed a complete game in beating the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of the 1983 AL championship series, but the White Sox lost the next three games as the Orioles went on to win the World Series.

At 6-3 and 195 pounds, LaMarr Hoyt was a menacing presence on the mound for the White Sox and Padres. John Swart, AP

The White Sox traded Hoyt to the San Diego Padres before the 1985 season. He went 16-8 for the Padres in his first season and was named to his only All-Star team. As the National League's starting pitcher, Hoyt did not allow an earned run over three innings and was named the game's MVP in a 6-1 win.

For his career, Hoyt compiled a 98-68 record with a 3.99 ERA in 244 appearances. Although he only averaged 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, he led his league with the lowest walk rate for three consecutive seasons from 1983-85.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young winner with White Sox, dies at 66 after lengthy illness