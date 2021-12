HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will pay more attention to its monetary policy as it is not only a domestic matter but the a concern for the country’s big trade partners, a central bank deputy governor said on Sunday, days after the U.S. Treasury’s semi-annual currency report https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-treasury-says-vietnam-taiwan-exceed-currency-thresholds-no-manipulator-labels-2021-12-03. The U.S. Treasury report on Friday said that Vietnam exceeded its trade surplus, current account and foreign exchange intervention thresholds, but was “satisfied with progress made by Vietnam to date” on addressing exchange-rate issues.

