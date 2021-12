Fortnite has today launched its November 23 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. While this hotfix may not sound exciting at first glance, there are a few things to watch out for and enjoy. The first of which is a new War Effort donation battle, bringing with it two guns for players to choose from. Alongside this, a brand new event began earlier this morning, ready for all you ninjas out there who wish to take your opponents out with deadly precision. While this update won’t change gameplay much, there’s bound to be something interesting for you to take part in. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the November 23 update for Fortnite!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO