ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Willow Oaks residents say they’re being forced to leave apartments

By Joneé Lewis
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4I6w_0dBdYW6A00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Residents of the Willow Oaks apartments in the airport area are wondering what comes next after they said they’re being forced to leave their homes.

People who live there said they received a 30 day notice last month saying they had to leave before the end of November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9FKK_0dBdYW6A00
Copy of the 30 day notice given to Willow Oaks residents.

But a day after that deadline, residents like Jocelyn Nevels are still there.

Suspect wanted in deadly TN high school shooting

“I didn’t know where to go. I don’t know what to do. I’ve been so many places and the don’t have any vacancies for us to move in,” she said.

It’s not just finding a place, it’s finding one she can afford.

Nevels has been living at the apartment for three years.

She’s experienced crime and issues with the upkeep of the apartments.

But the $550 rent is what she can afford, making it hard to find affordable housing while caring for her two kids.

“It’s hard because I’m trying to pay his senior heads and trying to do this and do that and still trying to find somewhere to go. I don’t want my children divided up,” she said. “I can’t afford no $800 or no $900 rent.”

What makes it harder is that this is happening during the holidays.

“I really didn’t have much of a Thanksgiving because I was worried about what was going on. I only have a couple of days left to be in my apartment, so it really wasn’t much of a Thanksgiving knowing you have something to worry about,” Nevels said.

More top stories on WREG.com

WREG called the number listed on the letter and got a voicemail that didn’t accept messages.

As we await answers, residents hope and pray for more time.

“I just been praying, praying for another day and thanking God for this day. I really have no idea what I’m going to do,” Nevels said.

A city spokesperson said there’s no vacate mandate pursuant to code enforcement.

WREG is working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Silent_Beauty
4d ago

To anybody that’s living at these apts and struggling financially, please apply at Amazon their always hiring..u only work 4days a weeks for full time, morning or night shift..they pay good!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

I-40 shut down from West Memphis to Downtown

UPDATE: Traffic is moving again on the bridge MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A multivehicle crash has shut down the eastbound lane on I-40. The crash was reported at the Arkansas-Tennessee state line at 5:46 p.m. The shut down runs from West Memphis, Arkansas to downtown Memphis. Police have not said if anyone was hurt or how many […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

One found dead in vehicle in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help finding the gunman responsible for shooting and killing someone found in an East Memphis neighborhood. MPD said someone was found shot to death late Monday night inside a car sitting in front of a home in the 4600 block of Helene Road near Perkins. Information on the victim’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Memphis church reopens with COVID protocols in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– For first time in almost two years, a Memphis church has returned to having in-person services. Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church welcomed parishioners back on Sunday with strict COVID protocols in place. To understand Mississippi Boulevard’s praise, you have to know what they’ve been through to get here. Since the beginning of the pandemic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot and killed in Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting at Trezevant and Capewood in the Frayser neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. When Memphis police arrived, officers found one unresponsive man in the road next to a green Ford SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven. The shooting happened just before 7:30 Sunday night at the 200 block of Ivan Road. The man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the suspect sped away from the scene in a black pickup truck. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chemical spill causes backup on I-40 in Arkansas

Forrest City, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a backup on Interstate 40 on Tuesday after a chemical spill near Forrest City. Both occurred on the westbound lanes of the interstate. UPDATE: As of 2:15 PM, the tractor trailer incident has been cleared but the westbound lanes are still blocked due to a […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Thanksgiving#Weather#Willow Oaks
WREG

Bartlett police launch new phone app

BARTLETT, Tenn. – – Residents in Bartlett can use a new, free phone app from the police department to do everything they need. You can search for sex offenders, request a police report, submit a tip to investigators, check on bail bonds and even pay traffic tickets. You can also apply to work for the […]
CELL PHONES
WREG

2 dead after shooting in Messick Buntyn

This page has been updated to reflect the correct number of victims. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a shooting that left two people dead in Messick Buntyn Monday morning. Police said the incident happened on the 3400 block of Douglas Avenue. One male was located on the scene and taken to Regional Medical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

What we know about 2 girls killed in gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two victims in this weekend’s shooting that left two teenage girls dead, and another teen mother and a baby injured, were identified by family and friends Monday. Tonya Dockins said her niece, Phillexus Buchanan, 15, was one of those victims. Buchanan was a 10th grader at Hamilton High School, and her 16th […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Restaurant Report Card Nov. 29 – Dec. 6

Previous Restaurant Report CardsEach week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Low Scores:Gully’s Grill – 73 6354 Uncle Remus Rd #4 Memphis, TN 38115 Violations include: Operator/owner failed to demonstrate knowledge, had the wrong chlorine test strips […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WREG

Laundromat murder remains unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is left devastated after her daughter-in-law was shot to death during a robbery outside of a laundromat earlier this year. Memphis Police are still looking for the person who killed her. For Melissa Malone, the pain of losing her daughter-in-law hasn’t gotten any easier. Malone said January 2, 2021 is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deputy involved in Berclair multi-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a multiple vehicle crash at Stratford Road and McCrory Avenue in Berclair around midnight on Monday. Police said the crash included a stolen Ford Mustang that was believed to be involved in a carjacking at Whitten and Reese Road. Prior to the crash, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man carjacks, shoots at man then sets car on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he turned himself in for carjacking and shooting at a man in November. Police said the suspect, Troy Tuggle, shot at and carjacked his alleged acquaintance on Nov. 26. The incident began when the suspect and the male victim were sitting inside of a 2022 Buick […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt after shooting at Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in Frayser Saturday night. Police said the shooting occurred at 1972 Pinedale Avenue. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information has been given at this time. This is a developing story.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Midsouth woman selected for TVA’s Home Uplift upgrade

A home makeover to help lower energy bills may sound too good to be true but, it’s exactly what the Tennessee Valley Authority has given homeowners for years. They unveiled the 500th efficiency upgrade on Monday and a midsouth homeowner got it. Yvonne Becton is the lucky homeowner. She was with Frank Rapley from TVA’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after Downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting at a downtown gas station that left two people injured. Antonio Banks will face a Shelby County Judge Monday morning on several charges including aggravated assault and possession of a handgun from a convicted felon. The shooting happened at the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man found dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was found dead in Frayser after police said he was shot Monday. MPD said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue. The victim was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy