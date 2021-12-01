ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook launched an online program in marketing analytics that aims to get beginners job-ready in 5 months — here's why it can be a good lower-cost option

By Mara Leighton
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Facebook recently released a professional certificate in Marketing Analytics. Through Coursera, students take six courses to earn a certificate of completion. The courses teach strategy, data analysis, Python programming, Tableau software, and more. Whether you're looking to...

BlogHer

The Beginner’s Guide to Using Facebook Ads for Your Business

Facebook Advertising sounds much more complicated than it actually is. Thanks to the social media giant’s user-friendly platform, creating and running campaigns that will build traffic to your business or online shop, tracking their success, and putting together analytics reports is something you are totally capable of, no matter what your experience or skill level. Here’s a quick and easy guide to setting your’s up and if you’re interested, first-hand advice for growing your Facebook Business page. Step 1: Choose Marketing Goals That Align With Your Brand Holding yourself accountable with goals whether they’re traffic-related or purchase-oriented makes it easier to evaluate...
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science in Marketing: A Beginner’s Guide

Stand out to employers by acquiring domain knowledge. As data scientists, we’re taught to work with numbers and use mathematical models to come up with predictions. In practice, however, data science is very different from the material taught in an academic setting. More than knowledge of complex algorithms, you need...
SCIENCE
mediapost.com

Data: What's Next? Insights From Former Facebook Analytics Lead

Emad Hasan, CEO and co-founder of Retina AI and former head of data analytics at Facebook, as well as PayPal, took the concept of fly-by-wire to support helicopter flight and keep satellites orbiting in the correct direction, and turned it into something useful for the online advertising industry. He started...
INTERNET
KHON2

Amazon Web Services goes down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline. The outage was still impacting sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but Amazon said it was starting to see signs of some recovery after tracing the root cause to several network devices in the […]
INTERNET
okcfox.com

Why some tech gifts can be risky options

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Tech gifts are popular during the holiday season, but they can pose security risks in your home. The Mozilla Foundation says when it comes to certain tech gifts privacy is not included, though many consumers assume it is. A little research could help you decide what you are comfortable bringing into your home.
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Amazon's Prime, Ring and other apps down for thousands of users

(Reuters) -Several Amazon.com Inc services including Prime Video and applications that use Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down for thousands of users in the U.S., while also impacting the company’s ability to provide regular updates on the outage. Amazon said on Tuesday the outage was related to network devices and...
CELL PHONES
CBS New York

Amazon Web Services Outage Spells Trouble For MTA App Users, Among Others

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you had trouble getting to your favorite websites or apps Tuesday, you were not alone. Amazon Web Services had a major outage Tuesday afternoon. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, even MTA riders were affected. The MTA app was out of service for much of the day, along with lots of other very popular apps. Just in time for the busy evening commute, the MTA was hit by the latest Amazon Web Services outage. The agency said the outage affected its digital tools, and asked riders to check Twitter for service updates. Service status updates on https://t.co/EyOa8lGFu7 and MyMTA are...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Amazon Web Services seeing widespread outages with online applications on Tuesday: Downdetector

Amazon.com Inc.'s massive cloud-computing operation on Tuesday was seeing widespread outages on its key data-streaming platform, as online applications suffered in parts of the U.S. The data website downdetector.com, which tracks online services, indicated reports of problems on Amazon Web Services, with some online users reporting issues on Twitter with downloading books and using other web-linked services.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Facebook May Be Forced to Sell Giphy: Here's Why

In recent times, GIFs have become a staple on social media and messaging platforms everywhere. These days, GIFs are an important part of almost every type of communication app, whether it's for work, dating, or keeping up with friends. Behind all the funny reaction GIFs of most of your favorite...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Green taxonomy could bring more rigor to fintech ESG assessments

A new draft taxonomy will help investors, policymakers, and technology providers consistently assess fintechs' environmental impact. A green fintech taxonomy offers building blocks for more consistent assessments of business' ESG disclosures. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

The MonkeyFirm review: A streamlined process for selling NFTs, with low fees

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
MARKETS

