Facebook launched an online program in marketing analytics that aims to get beginners job-ready in 5 months — here's why it can be a good lower-cost option
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Facebook recently released a professional certificate in Marketing Analytics. Through Coursera, students take six courses to earn a certificate of completion. The courses teach strategy, data analysis, Python programming, Tableau software, and more. Whether you're looking to...www.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0