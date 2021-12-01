ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Post Falls Police identify man accused of shooting two at coffee stand near gas station

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 5 days ago

POST FALLS, Idaho– A man accused of shooting two people at a Post Falls coffee shop has been arrested.

The Post Falls Police Department says the two people who were hurt in the shooting were taken to Kootenai Health and are stable.

Officers say it happened around 1:30 p.m. at Kokopelli Coffee near Highway 41 and Poleline Avenue. The Post Falls Police Department says Tisen Sterkel, 31, is the accused shooter.

After the shooting, police say Sterkel drove off and headed in the direction of a few schools. That put the schools on a “safety hold.”

The Post Falls Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Sterkel eventually ditched the car he was in and stole another one near Greensferry Road and Hayden Avenue.

From there, Sterkel drove the stolen car to Highway 53 and McGuire Road. Police say they then got a call about an armed carjacking. Sterkel is accused of taking someone’s pickup and driving off.

A short time later, deputies tracked down Sterkel and the stolen truck near railroad tracks along Highway 53. Deputies said they were able to catch up to him during a chase and arrest him.

Post Falls, ID
