Conservative justices appear poised to overturn Roe’s abortion rights

By Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly conservative Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the most serious legal challenge in a generation to a woman’s right to obtain an abortion. And judging from the questions asked by the justices, it appeared possible — even likely — that a majority of them could vote to turn the thorny...

The Independent

If Roe falls, some fear ripple effect on civil rights cases

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn or gut the decision that legalized abortion, some fear that it could undermine other precedent-setting cases, including civil rights and LGBTQ protections. Overturning Roe v. Wade would have a bigger effect than most cases because it was reaffirmed by a second decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, three decades later, legal scholars and advocates said. The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled in arguments last week they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision is...
TheConversationAU

Will Roe v Wade be overturned, and what would this mean? The US abortion debate explained

Last week, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that is the most significant threat to abortion rights in the US in decades. The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centres on a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks except in “medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality”. It is part of a wave of state abortion bans passed since the 2016 US presidential election that take aim at Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right. So, what is this Mississippi challenge based on...
Antelope Valley Press

On abortion, the Supreme Court is set to overturn decades of wrongs

WASHINGTON — The United States is one of just seven out of 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Two of the others are China and North Korea. By contrast, 39 out of 42 of European nations — including France and Germany — bar elective abortions at 15 weeks or less (though with broader exceptions than typically seen in the United States). Not one permits them through all nine months of pregnancy, as do seven states and the District of Columbia.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

Chief Justice John Roberts is searching for a compromise to preserve some basic right to abortion while moving it earlier in pregnancy, perhaps as early as 15 weeks. But based on Wednesday’s oral argument, it seems unlikely that any of the other justices is interested. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in particular, seemed to telegraph a willingness to overturn Roe v. Wade altogether.
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
Houston Chronicle

Conservatives have a chance to overturn Roe v Wade, and may take it

As Texans, we’ve long been used to living in a sort of grim political science experiment. For example, we live in a state where abortion has effectively been banned, thanks to Senate Bill 8, a measure that passed the Texas Legislature this year on a mostly party-line vote and took effect Sept. 1.
The Independent

Mississippi’s Republican governor confirms state will enforce near total abortion ban if Roe vs Wade is overturned

Mississippi’s Republican governor confirmed on Sunday that his administration would enforce a new law in the state banning abortions just after the beginning of the second trimester of a pregnancy if the law is upheld by the US Supreme Court.Gov Tate Reeves joined CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and confirmed that his administration would enforce the ban, which criminalises abortions in the state after 15 weeks into the pregnancy, if the Supreme Court did not find it unconstitutional.“[I]f Roe v. Wade is overturned, [will you] enforce the almost total abortion ban in Mississippi?” host Jake Tapper asked...
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
Business Insider

Wisconsin's governor vetoed 5 Republican anti-abortion bills in a single day after conservative Supreme Court justices seemed willing to overturn Roe v. Wade

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed five anti-abortion bills on Friday. The bills had been supported and passed by the Republican-led state legislature. The vetoes came just two days after the conservative US Supreme Court justices heard arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Wisconsin Gov....
Yonkers Tribune.

Majority of Court Appears Poised to Roll Back Abortion Rights By Amy Howe

WASHINGTON, DC — December 5, 2021 — It has been nearly 30 years since the Supreme Court’s decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed the constitutional right to abortion that the court first recognized in Roe v. Wade. Only one justice who participated in Casey is still on the court now: Clarence Thomas, who joined a dissent in Casey arguing that “Roe was wrongly decided, and that it can and should be overruled.” After nearly two hours of oral argument on Wednesday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas and the other members of the court’s six-justice conservative majority seemed poised to uphold a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. That decision would further curtail the right to abortion and undermine a key component of Roe and Casey. But the justices were once again deeply divided over whether to formally overturn those precedents.
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
The Independent

Voices: Justice Sotomayor needs to admit why the Supreme Court is really poised to overturn Roe v Wade

The conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court is strongly signaling that it will overturn Roe v. Wade, the almost 50-year-old decision which made it illegal to ban abortion in the United States. Liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor rebuked her right-wing colleagues over the possibility of such a result with a pointed rhetorical question: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”Sotomayor is trying to shame her colleagues, and with good reason. Criminalizing abortion and forcing women to give...
CONGRESS & COURTS

