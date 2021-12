Chef Pat Pascarella, founder of the Porchetta Group, is on a mission to bring authentic Italian food—from several respective regions—to Atlanta. In addition to the White Bull, which serves Northwest Italian fare in Decatur, and the more casual pizza spot Grana, Pascarella is opening a mozzarella bar called Bastone—dedicated to the region between Emilia-Romagna and Campania—on the Westside mid-January. But that’s not all: today, Pascarella announced his intentions to bring an Italian oyster bar with risottos to the former F.R.O.G.S. Cantina and Ah-Ma’s Taiwanese Kitchen spaces near Piedmont Park. He has more Grana locations in the works, too.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO