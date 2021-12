Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is nearing a deal to bring another former option quarterback back to his alma mater. Frost and NU are close to finalizing the hire of LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph to one of the four openings on his staff. Football Scoop first reported the deal is in the final stages, and a source confirmed to the Journal Star that Joseph's addition could be finalized in the near future.

